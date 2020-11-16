WENATCHEE — Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available at the Wenatchee High School parking lot, 1101 Millerdale Ave., on two separate dates in November and December.
The first testing will take place Nov. 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The second testing will be Dec. 19-20 at the same time and place.
Online pre-registration is available at wwrld.us/register. Pre-registration will reduce wait times but is not required.
Testing dates were chosen to coincide with the return of college students for the holidays, according to a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release.
“If your college students can’t be tested prior to coming home, use our free testing site but be prepared to ask your students to wear a mask around the house until results are learned,” Dr. Malcolm Butler, Chelan-Douglas health officer said in the release. “Or, better yet, ask them to quarantine in their rooms until they receive their results. The emphasis should be on keeping your household safe.”
Lifeline Ambulance personnel will do the testing.
If returning students are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, they should go to Confluence Health for a test there.