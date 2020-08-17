BRIDGEPORT — Free COVID-19 tests will be available Tuesday in Bridgeport, which has seen a rapid rise in cases over the past six weeks.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District and Columbia Valley Community Health are partnering to offer the testing at La Plaza Market, according to a Monday news release from the health district. They will also go door-to-door in neighborhoods offering tests to residents.
The tests are self-administered after instructions from a health worker. The results will be processed within 24 hours by an on-site lab in Brewster, according to the release.
Bridgeport has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and had a total of 182 as of last Wednesday, the most recent data available. Bridgeport's population is around 2,500, according to Census data.
It's the third-highest case count of any city in Chelan or Douglas counties, behind only Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, according to health district data.