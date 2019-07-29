LEAVENWORTH — Free shredded wood chips will be available for about a month at Chelan County's brush drop-off site at the intersection of East Leavenworth and Icicle roads.
The chips were made from brush dropped off by people living in the county's Apple Maggot Quarantine Zone, which includes Leavenworth, Plain and Lake Wenatchee. They can't be transferred out of the quarantine area or used in a pest-free zone.
To determine if you live in the quarantine area, visit wwrld.us/316PHOr.
The chips are available 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. The county will provide a loader this Friday; otherwise, residents must load the material themselves. Trailers are welcome.
Chips vary from 3 to 7 inches and are available "as is." They may contain hawthorn tree remnants and are not certified weed-free.
Outside the quarantine area, free shredded wood chips are available at the Dryden Transfer Station, 9073 Highway 2. It's open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.