CHELAN COUNTY — Chelan County PUD was trying to restore power for more than 3,900 customers Tuesday, after several outages were reported in remote areas of Chelan County.

Roughly 3,700 Lake Wenatchee and Stevens Pass customers have been without power since 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to PUD spokesperson, Rachel Hansen. Crews were clearing a tree that fell on a transmission line with power expected to be restored by 1 p.m. Tuesday.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?