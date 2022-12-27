CHELAN COUNTY — Chelan County PUD was trying to restore power for more than 3,900 customers Tuesday, after several outages were reported in remote areas of Chelan County.
Roughly 3,700 Lake Wenatchee and Stevens Pass customers have been without power since 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to PUD spokesperson, Rachel Hansen. Crews were clearing a tree that fell on a transmission line with power expected to be restored by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Power isn’t expected to be restored for 43 Stehekin customers until 5 p.m. Wednesday due to its remote location, said Hansen. Crews were en route to the area Tuesday morning after an outage was reported a little after 2 a.m. A cluster of 41 Leavenworth customers, and 93 customers along Chumstick Highway were anticipated to get power restored by noon Tuesday.
The outages cropped up in remote parts of the county with heavy timber, said Hansen. According to Hansen, the weather was a big factor for the outages, as freezing rain compounded with snow, along with another layer of freezing rain topped with wind.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Leavenworth and Plain areas Tuesday morning. The area was anticipated to remain below freezing with a mixed bag of freezing rain and snow throughout the morning.
“When power is restored, they (customers) can help by reducing their electrical usage – that means turning off all non-heating appliances – to reduce the strain on the electrical system,” said Hansen.
