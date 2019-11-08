NCW — The numbers changed, but the outcomes were looking the same Friday for election races in Chelan and Douglas counties.
For a full list of updated results, including vote totals, see wenatcheeworld.com.
Winning seats after Friday’s counts are:
- Linda Herald, José Luis Cuevas and Travis Hornby on the Wenatchee City Council
- Martin Barron, Laura Jaecks and Tim Larson on the Wenatchee School Board
- Councilwoman Jerrilea Crawford for East Wenatchee mayor
- Christine Johnson on the East Wenatchee City Council
- Cindy Wright, Whitney Smith and Meaghan Vibbert on the Eastmont School Board
In the Waterville mayoral race, Councilwoman Jill Thompson was leading Councilman Loyd Smith with 154 votes (51.85%) to 143 votes (48.15%). Smith had advanced to the general election after one vote came between him and Councilman Chuck Driver in the August primary.
The Chelan County Auditor’s Office still has 3,143 ballots left to count from Tuesday’s election, and Douglas County’s office has 2,450 left.
Voter turnout as of Friday’s count was 42.38% in Chelan County and about 35% in Douglas County.
Ballots will next be counted Wednesday. The auditors’ offices will certify the election Nov. 26.