Friday's happenings at the NCW Fair in Waterville involved judging showmanship of youth with their animals. Beef judge Brianna Buseman, a graduate student at the University of Idaho, keeps a keen eye on 4-H children and their cows in the fitting and showing competition.
Friday's happenings at the NCW Fair in Waterville involved judging showmanship of youth with their animals. Beef judge Brianna Buseman, a graduate student at the University of Idaho, keeps a keen eye on 4-H children and their cows in the fitting and showing competition.