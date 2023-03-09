WENATCHEE — Frito-Lay is moving one step closer toward a permanent facility, a roughly 6,500-square-foot building, in the Pangborn Airport Business Park in East Wenatchee.
A new building would pull up stakes from the company’s current regional distribution center spot in the Olds Station Business Park in Wenatchee.
The chip company put in a request for a right of entry from the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority to do due diligence on lot seven in the airport business park. Lot seven is 2.32 acres, but according to Ron Cridlebaugh, port director of economic and business development, the port estimates there are 1.4 acres of developable land.
Cridlebaugh said Frito-Lay has lined up a developer and contractor for the project, while the port quoted a 35 cents per square foot lease, which would “generate good revenue for us.” A private firm would be responsible for the build and the chip company would lease the lot from the port.
“They (Frito-Lay) like it because they can bring one truck in, come across the site, drop it off and go out the other end,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO, at the Feb. 28 board meeting. “It’s a difficult lot, but if they can make it work, that’s money for us... cautiously optimistic.”
Frito-Lay previously wanted two access roads for its future site, according to Wenatchee World archives.
