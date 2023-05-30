City Hall stock photo

Wenatchee City Hall at 301 Yakima St.

WENATCHEE — Local businessman James McLaughlin, owner of McLaughlin Construction Remodel and Design, is running for mayor of Wenatchee.

“I’ve been watching and participating in local events over the past 10 years,” McLaughlin said. “I’ve seen a lot of changes where I feel like they (city officials) should have been more productive, and as opposed to sitting on the sidelines and complain I feel like the only way to voice my opinion is to run as mayor.

James McLaughlin

James McLaughlin

2023 Wenatchee mayor candidate


Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?