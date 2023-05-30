WENATCHEE — Local businessman James McLaughlin, owner of McLaughlin Construction Remodel and Design, is running for mayor of Wenatchee.
“I’ve been watching and participating in local events over the past 10 years,” McLaughlin said. “I’ve seen a lot of changes where I feel like they (city officials) should have been more productive, and as opposed to sitting on the sidelines and complain I feel like the only way to voice my opinion is to run as mayor.
"That way I can share my concerns and work together with the citizens of Wenatchee to address these issues and give this place the five-star treatment that it deserves.”
McLaughlin, 49, is originally from Ireland and came to Wenatchee in 2009 after meeting a local woman in Dublin. They married but now are divorced and co-parent their three children together.
“It’s got the best of both worlds,” he said of Wenatchee. “It’s got the city feel and it got the rural feel. I’ve traveled around the world and I don’t think I’ve come across a place that ticked all the boxes.”
He said the main issues that need to be addressed are the lack of transparency and accountability for city officials.
“There’s no real oversight from when a project gets introduced as a concept to an idea to the actual completion, there’s no real step-by-step cost analysis from anyone that I can see that works in the city,” he said. “As a result, I feel there’s a lot of waste and it can be a lot more effective.”
He said his leadership style will be “firm and fair.”
“Firm with the goals that need to be chased and fair in relation to how we do it,” he said. “Every city has its challenges. We have challenges on our doorsteps with homelessness, public offense, public disturbance, there are many ways we can work together.”
“Together” is the message McLaughlin is taking with him on his campaign.
“Building this togetherness where we can address these issues that are coming down the pipeline, and working those true,” he said. “I really feel that there’s a lot of good that can come from more public commitment into the issues that are being brought out and I really want to highlight this.”
He believes his international experience gives him a different perspective that he can bring to the city.
“I’m from Ireland, historically Irish people have traveled and set up roots all around the world and they’ve made massive social-economic improvements anywhere they have set up in the world because we are hardworking and honest, that’s our culture,” he said.
While living in Wenatchee, McLaughlin has seen the same cultural values from his own Irish culture in the Hispanic culture.
“I found that working with the Hispanic community here that the similarities between our cultures are vast, with the family engagement, that everything revolves around the family,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin has been a U.S. citizen for more than a year.
“I think it is a bonus that I’m not from here, I think it is a bonus that I haven’t served on the city council,” he said. “Because I watched from the sidelines and now it’s my time to voice my opinions, and based on what I’ve seen and based on being here for 13 years and raising three young kids here. I’m doing it for my kids and everyone else’s kids, this place needs to be protected.”
