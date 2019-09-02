WENATCHEE — Claire Dibble’s journey started in a small stream near Canal Flats, British Columbia. Her first obstacle was a very low walking bridge.
“The first bridge I came to, I had to duck my head,” she said Monday. “(The stream) was just wide enough for my kayak.”
That day was just the beginning of a more-than-three-month “Source to Sea” kayaking expedition that brought her to the Wenatchee Valley on Monday. After staying a few days, she’ll depart Thursday and continue toward the Pacific Ocean.
The idea came to Dibble — who lives in Golden, B.C. — after she first discovered the book “Paddling the Columbia: A Guide to all 1200 Miles of our Scenic and Historical River,” she said.
“I read that title and thought ‘Huh, that could be done?’ It hadn’t even crossed my mind before,” she said. “My brother lives in the lower Columbia and I live in the upper Columbia so when I’ve gone to visit him, I’ve had these moments where I’ve wondered what happens in the water in between.”
Her goals are to learn more about the river and the people who live along it — and, using her camera, to document the journey from start to finish, she said.
“I’m an artist so I’m always interested in ways I can make art and learn about things that I’m interested in,” she said. “I’m curious about the Columbia River because I live on it, because of the treaty renegotiation, and then I wanted to go be on an adventure. I wanted an excuse to go be outside for three-plus months.”
The Columbia River Treaty, a 1961 agreement between the U.S. and Canada which governs development of the river, is in the process of renegotiation. It’s been a big topic during Dibble’s conversations so far, she said.
“It’s so fun for me to hear what people have to say in each place I’ve stopped,” she said. “It’s also really interesting to hear their concerns; everybody has really specific and distinct concerns — many related to their individual area.”
Dibble’s also been able to discuss the state of the river itself with people along the way, she said.
“There is a common concern about pollution, but the source of that pollution is different in different places. But across the board, people seem very concerned about the cleanliness of the water,” she said. “Sometimes that relates to fisheries; people are very concerned about the fish populations but there are sort of opposing concerns about it.”
A journey of this size took a lot of preparation, Dibble said. She cooked and dehydrated most of her own food and built her own skin-on-frame kayak out of western red cedar and white oak.
“You can feel everything, the whole boat kind of flexes,” she said. “There’s just this thin piece of fabric between you and the water. It’s great.”
After arriving in the valley on Monday, she spent the day kayaking from Rocky Reach Dam to Linden Tree Park. While in town, Dibble’s also hosting an event Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, where she’ll be showcasing a slideshow of her photos.
Then on Thursday, Dibble will put her kayak in below Rock Island Dam and continue toward the ocean. She expects to reach the mouth of the Columbia in late October.
“I’ve been meeting interesting people, I’ve been seeing beautiful landscapes,” she said. “In terms of my goal of learning more about the Columbia, I’ve definitely had a great chance to do that.”