Heritage Tour guests mingle and look at some of the Peshastin Pinnacles during a tour on Saturday led by Wenatchi elder Randy Lewis. The Peshastin Pinnacles play a major role in Native American heritage.
Randy Lewis, an elder of the Wenatchi tribe, speaks to a Native Heritage Tour group near the Stemilt Pinnacles above Stemilt Creek Road Saturday morning. The legend is the pinnacles are the backbone of the defeated dragon Spexman. Lewis shared that when he was younger he would often visit the formations out of respect, for play, and to watch for golden eagles. "There's a beauty here," he said to the group.
WENATCHEE — "This whole area is steeped in wonderful stories that I'm not even too sure I can sort them out," said Randy Lewis, an elder of the Wenatchi tribe, the P'Squosa people. "There's little vignettes with every canyon here."
Lewis concluded his annual Native Heritage Bus Tours Saturday as he led a group of about 20 around the Greater Wenatchee Valley rediscover the area's significance to the P'Squosa.
People grew up here, but they don't know the stories," Lewis said. "How do you have a connection or respect for an area unless you do?"
Lewis said he wants folks living here to have a greater sense of ownership and respect for the area considering that everyone has the shared responsibility to know as much as they can about the environment and the world.
Saturday's tour had three major stops on its journey back in time to Lewis's childhood and beyond — the Stemilt Pinncacles, Cashmere Museum and the Peshastin Pinnacles.
Lewis has been hosting these tours, organized through the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, for nearly a decade.
Lewis hosted two previous events in September teaching about the Frenchman's Coulee and Vantage area as well as Dry Falls.
On Saturday, the group of about 20 piled into a charter bus with Lewis sitting near the front with microphone in hand always ready with a joke or story.
The first lesson of the day started as soon as the bus began to move, with a quick summary of Red Star and Blue Star, heroic twins who defeated Spexman, the great dragon that lived in the area.
The dragon's body parts were distributed all across the state with its heart making up Rock Island and its spine — the seat of its power — now the Stemilt Pinnacles, a collection of white-colored stone formations, some of which resemble vertebrae.
Lewis also pointed out the other formations around Spexman's backbone that stand at the ready, as he described it, to ensure that nobody will sing Spexman's song and bring the dragon back to life.
The host of characters includes Grandmother Gopher, her sister Shrew, two weasels, a scorpion and many more, according to Lewis. Lewis admitted he could not remember all the watchers, but said a total of 12 guardians looked over the dragon's body.
The next stop on the journey included a tour of the Cashmere Museum's extensive collection of Indigenous artifacts.
Lewis described in detail the function and significance of just about every exhibit at the museum, all without notes and finding the time to pepper in stories from the museum's founding and more.
The third and final stop on Saturday's guided tour was at the Peshastin Pinnacles, a site of great significance for the P'Squosa and other tribes in the North Central Washington.
Lewis shared the story of how Coyote led the salmon up the Columbia and Wenatchee rivers to feed humanity, depicted at the Peshastin Pinnacles as six fish singing including King Salmon, Steelhead, Sockeye and Bull Trout.
"This is our cathedral," Lewis said. "This is one of the holiest spots on Earth to us."
He and many other Native Americans find it disrespectful how climbers use this culturally significant spot, he said.
"People don't know how special it is," he said. "It'd be like us crawling over St. Peter's Basilica ... climbing walls and climbing up on top of it. How would you feel about that? How would anybody feel about that? That's how we feel about this."
A couple of folks carrying climbing gear passed the group up to the pinnacles even as Lewis spoke about the importance of the site.
These tours are held at least once a year by the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. Find more information about this and other events at wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.
