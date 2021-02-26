This is an excerpt from The Wenatchee World's email newsletter from Friday. Sign up below to get it in your inbox every weekday.
From the front page of Reddit to monologues on late-night talk shows, photos of Wenatchee High School's creative approach to band practice in a pandemic captured the internet's attention this week.
Here's our story from today about the internet sensation. (There are also some new photos of the tents in use.)
The original photos began to gain traction shortly after they were published with a Wenatchee World story about reopening on Wednesday.
First they hit social media, with one tweet racking up more than 325,000 likes and 60,000 retweets. A post on the subreddit r/pics had nearly 59,000 upvotes as of Friday.
Then other new outlets began to pick up the story, including the New York Post, People Magazine and the BBC.
Jimmy Fallon featured the photos on "The Tonight Show" Thursday (the segment starts at 7:20 in this video.)
They also appeared Thursday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" (starting at 4:55 in this video.)
What do you think about Wenatchee's newfound internet fame? We're discussing it on NABUR, The World's online discussion forum. Weigh in here.
Wenatchee High School Principal Eric Anderson sees the whole thing as a positive.
“This gives us the ability to highlight nationally and internationally the difficulties of where we sit right now in education during a pandemic. I think it highlights the challenges that we face but also highlights the creative solutions our educators are coming up with to make us have real positive learning experiences for our students,” he said.
And where there's internet attention, there are memes. Journalist Product Manager Madeline Happold pulled together a few of her favorites here.
Other news from the week
The much-awaited evening is almost here for 10 excited candidates at this year’s Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant. Friends and families will attend Saturday’s festivities in the hundreds, though most — over 250 — in cardboard cutout form.
See the latest COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and deaths reported by local health officials.
The Wenatchee World is excited to introduce a new NABUR to North Central Washington.
Police say three burglars broke into a Wenatchee tech repair store and stole several laptops early Sunday morning.
While Washington Fish and Wildlife officers were tracking a cougar two blocks from downtown Leavenworth, Leslie Spangler was walking to the art studio behind her home, unaware their paths would soon cross.
Sports news from the week
- Two months after winning the NFC West, the Russell Wilson-Seahawks rift is widening. Who's to blame?
February is usually the most boring month for American sports. Yes, the Super Bowl is played on the first Sunday, but then it's a herd of crickets riding on a tumbleweed.
Macklemore has a new love.
Arts and entertainment news from the week
Icicle Creek Center for the Arts will be hosting a reading of “Three Viewings” by Wenatchee Valley’s Full Circle Theatre Company.
A Wenatchee author is being featured in a chapter of a newly released book on self-care. Writer Jeanne Zornes shares a story about donating over 1,000 baby quilts in the book, “Making Me Time: 101 Stories About Self-Care and Balance.”