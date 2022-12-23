US-NEWS-UKRAINIAN-FAMILY-CHRISTMAS-CS

Alex and Olga Mazur pose for a portrait with their children, Illia, 21, Vicki, 10, and Kate, 16, at their house in Chapin, South Carolina. The Mazurs fled Ukraine in mid August. 

 Tracy Glantz/The State/TNS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This could be a rough holiday season for the Mazur family.

It’s the first Christmas this Ukrainian family of five has spent in America after they fled Russian bombs and the war back home to seek a safer life in suburban Chapin. The family — dad Alex, mom Olga and kids Ilia, Kate and Vicki — will miss out on some of their usual Ukrainian holiday traditions. But after a traumatic year for the Mazurs and the rest of their country, they are spending this season counting their blessings.



©2022 The State. Visit thestate.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?