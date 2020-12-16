SEATTLE — Dr. Thuan Ong hunched before colleagues and cameras with hands clasped tight between his knees and his eyes trained on UW Medical Center's gray hospital carpet.
Ong's voice quavered with emotion amid complicated reflections as he waited to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
"I feel very privileged," said Ong, who since February has ventured into long-term care facilities where the most vulnerable have suffered — from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and from the lonely inhumanity that accompanies it.
And so he felt sorrow also, for colleagues who have been at times "afraid and desperate," for patients lost, and for those whose pain is forthcoming, as cases of coronavirus surge while they wait for the vaccine.
"That's the weight we're all feeling; the sadness that we can't get it to them yet," Ong said in an interview later.
Ong was one of 13 workers in health care who were among the first in Washington state to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Tuesday in an event at UW Medical Center. The event, which gave each worker a moment to speak, highlighted the complicated emotions of fatigued front-line workers, who experience both hope and catharsis with the vaccine's arrival, but also deep concern over what's to come amid a fall surge in hospitalizations.
UW Medicine had 120 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 Tuesday, two shy of its highest point in spring, said Tim Dellit, UW Medicine's chief medical officer.
"We anticipate we will likely peak toward the beginning of February and it's anticipated that we could see three to four times the number of patients we saw in spring," Dellit said of UW Medicine hospitalizations, basing his comments on forecasts from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. "It's the fatigue, the exhaustion and burnout that is most critical."
To exhausted front-line workers, seeing vaccinations lifted spirits.
"It's been a long, exhausting road." said Amy Fry, a COVID-19 ICU nurse at Harborview Medical Center and the first to be vaccinated Tuesday. Fry said she was feeling hope and she viewed the vaccination as "first step toward the end of this nightmare."
Those vaccinated comprised a diverse group — by age, race and profession. They included doctors, nurses and environmental services technicians who clean hospital rooms. A Seattle Fire Department paramedic, a flight nurse and a medical assistant were inoculated also.
Washington's first 62,400 doses have been directed to 40 facilities in 29 counties, including hospitals, one pharmacy, two tribal nations and an urban Indian health facility, according to Michele Roberts, the state Department of Health's (DOH) acting assistant secretary.
Between the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and a Moderna vaccine awaiting emergency approval, state officials expect more than 400,000 doses from the federal government by the end of 2020; they will go to hospitals for health care workers, some first responders and to residents in long-term care facilities.
The state has asked those administering vaccines to prioritize health care workers who are at the highest risk, including people who treat COVID-19 patients face-to-face, testing-site staffers and first responders with the most risk of exposure.
Both vaccines require two doses, with several weeks between administration.
Swedish Medical Group in Seattle began vaccinating its first staff members Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before receiving his dose, Dr. Marc Horton, executive medical director for surgical services, compared seeing doses arrive to the moon landing. He said he was 100% confident in the vaccine and that he hoped its promise would help people resist letting their guard down over the holidays.
"The idea that we only have another three or four months, versus god only knows how long, should be the boost we need," Horton said.
A Food and Drug Administration analysis Tuesday found Moderna's vaccine was safe and effective, and the agency could give a green light for its use later this week. Neither vaccine is made with the novel coronavirus. Instead, pieces of genetic code are introduced into the body, which can then teach the immune system how to respond to the virus.
Clinical-trial data suggests both vaccines work well across different ages, races, ethnicities, body types and preexisting medical conditions. Few serious health events were reported during the trials, but for some, the vaccine will come with a kick — side effects that indicate it's working.
The vaccines could cause pain where injected, fatigue, headache, fevers and chills, among other reactions.