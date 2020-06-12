NCW — Cherry farmers in the lower elevations of the Wenatchee Valley are facing a tough season with tree limbs barren of any fruit.
A late frost in April that sent temperatures down to the 25-degree range, killed the buds in the blossoms, said Floyd Stutzman, a chemical supply consultant for Northwest Wholesale. Stutzman also runs his own you-pick cherry orchard on Easy Street in Wenatchee.
“I haven’t seen anything like it and I’ve been doing it for a long time — 40 years,” Stutzman said.
It is appearing that the cherry crop took about a 10% hit regionally, but the impact locally is much more significant, said James Michael, Northwest Cherry Growers vice president of marketing.
April saw five days where temperature lows dipped below 30 degrees, according to the Washington State University Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center West Wenatchee station data. The days included:
- April 2 - 24.1 degrees
- April 3 - 27.2 degrees
- April 4 - 28.9 degrees
- April 12 - 26.8 degrees
- April 13 - 25.6 degrees
At the Wenatchee South station, temperatures dipped below 30 degrees only three times on April 2, April 3 and April 4. At the Wenatchee East station, temperatures dipped below 30 degrees on one day, April 2.
The frost damage seems to really depend on the elevation where the orchard was at, Stutzman said. Orchards below 1,000 feet were impacted the most in the Malaga and Rock Island areas, but Orondo, Stemilt Hill and Wenatchee Heights still have commercial crops.
“I’ve got 25-year-old Bing trees that have five cherries on them,” Stutzman said.
The damage was so large that many orchardists are not going to bother hiring people to pick their crop, he said.
“You still have to spray for cherry fruit fly, but there is no income coming from that orchard, because there will be no harvest,” Stutzman said.
In addition to the frost, the cherry harvest has been delayed and impacted by random rainstorms, Michael said.
The damage has been inconsistent with rain storms being highly localized, Michael said. It has made estimating the size of this year’s harvest difficult, with estimates down to 18.8 million boxes from 21 million a month ago.
That data does not include the three rainstorms that happened this week on Sunday, Monday and Friday, he said.
“This has been the most difficult crop to estimate in living memory,” Michael said. “It continues to just be that way thanks to Mother Nature.”