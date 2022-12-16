FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows FTX logo, stock graph and representation of cryptocurrencies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A U.S. judge overseeing the bankruptcy of FTX said on Friday that he will allow media companies to make their case that the collapsed crypto exchange must publicly disclose the names of its customers.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Delaware said the New York Times, Dow Jones, Bloomberg and the Financial Times could present their arguments on requiring FTX to disclose customer names at a hearing on Jan. 11.



