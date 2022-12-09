FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of FTX is seen at the FTX Arena in Miami

The logo of FTX is seen at the entrance of the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida on Nov. 12. 

 Reuters/Marco Bello

WASHINGTON, D.C. — FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried is willing to testify before the U.S. House Committee on Dec. 13, the cryptocurrency exchange's founder said in a tweet on Friday, as regulators investigate his role in the wake of its collapse.

A day earlier, House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters told Reuters that she is prepared to subpoena Bankman-Fried if he does not agree to appear before the panel.



