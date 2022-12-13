NEW YORK — Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of crypto currency exchange FTX, was charged by U.S. regulators on Tuesday with defrauding investors in what regulators called “a house of cards,” with more charges expected later on Tuesday.

Both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) alleged Bankman-Fried committed fraud in lawsuits filed on Tuesday. Criminal charges from the U.S. Department of Justice are also expected.



