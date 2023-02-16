LOS ANGELES — Saying that he "appears motivated to circumvent monitoring" and may be "hiding online activities from the Government," prosecutors are seeking to renegotiate Sam Bankman-Fried's bail agreement and impose tighter restrictions on the FTX founder.

At a hearing on the matter scheduled for Thursday, the government was expected to argue that Bankman-Fried's use of technology must be restricted after he used an encrypted chat program to contact a potential witness and used a VPN or "Virtual Private Network."



___ ©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

