Illustration shows FTX logo and representation of cryptocurrencies

An FTX logo and a representation of cryptocurrencies are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken Dec. 13, 2022. 

 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK — A U.S. judge on Friday signed off on FTX's choice of legal advisers to navigate its bankruptcy, after the collapsed crypto exchange told the court it had reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice removing one of the biggest obstacles to the law firm's appointment.

The U.S. Trustee, the Justice Department's bankruptcy watchdog, and two of FTX's creditors had objected to FTX hiring Sullivan & Cromwell, arguing the New York law firm had not disclosed sufficient information about its past ties to FTX.



