Artemis 1 mission at Kennedy Space Center

NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) with the Orion crew capsule perched on top, stands on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday. Its launch has been delayed due to a fuel leak.

 Reuters/Joe Skipper

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA on Saturday aborted an attempt to launch its giant, next-generation rocketship, citing a stubborn fuel leak that the space agency said could delay the debut mission of its moon-to-Mars Artemis program by at least several weeks.

Preflight operations were called off for the day about three hours before the liftoff time targeted for the 32-story-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion capsule from Cape Canaveral, Florida.



