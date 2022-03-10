WENATCHEE — Key lawmakers have fully funded the Confluence Parkway project, including a new bridge over the Wenatchee River.
The House and Senate’s conference report of the “Move Ahead Washington” package included $85 million in state grant money for the Wenatchee project. The report was released Wednesday.
The bill, SB 5974, is a 16-year, $16 billion transportation funding bill. It still needs to pass both legislative chambers by Thursday, the last day of the 60-day 2022 session, which it’s expected to do.
“This is a big deal. This is a big deal for our region,” said Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said Thursday. “We’re pretty darn excited.” The Wenatchee River bridge is intended to reduce traffic congestion in north Wenatchee near the existing Wenatchee River bridge.
The bill also includes $4.5 million for a pedestrian path under Highway 2 in Leavenworth.
The Confluence Parkway is a 2.5-mile bypass that includes a new bridge over the Wenatchee River connecting the city to Highway 2/97. City representatives, local transportation officials and others met with legislators earlier this session to make their case.
The initial transportation proposal released on Feb. 8 did not include project funding, though Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, said he would continue to push.
“We were holding our breath,” Kuntz said. “Our ask was put in, and we are extremely excited about that.”
The $134 million project received $49 million in federal grant funding last year, part of the $92 million Wenatchee received for the Apple Capital Loop transportation project.
“What we were really concerned about is that we’d get the federal funding and only be able to build half the project,” Kuntz said.
Kuntz guessed construction could begin in 2025 or 2026 and will take two years to complete.
“Three weeks ago, this project was not in the funding package, and we had to work our tail off to get it put in there,” Kuntz said.
