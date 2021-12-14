Dorothy Claire Rogers, 97, of Cashmere: A 1 p.m. service to celebrate her life will be held at Cashmere United Methodist Church, 213 S. Division St.
Anthony Beam “Tony” Peterson, of Wenatchee: A 1 p.m. memorial service will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 203 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Friday, Dec. 17
J. Walter Gearhart, of East Wenatchee: A noon memorial service will be held at Celebration Lutheran Church, 801 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee.
Josephine Sarah Kniep, 96, of George: A 1 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at Christ the Savior Lutheran Church, 214 Deacon Ave., George. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel in Quincy is assisting the family with arrangements.
Artie Gene Dyal, of Wenatchee: A 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee.
