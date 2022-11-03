JAKARTA — G20 summit host Indonesia is waiting to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend, Indonesia's foreign minister said on Thursday, adding that differences over Ukraine had made preparations for the meeting particularly fraught.

Indonesia's presidency of the G20 this year and its preparations for the Nov. 15-16 summit on Bali island have been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and resulting food and energy crisis, with the world's 20 most powerful economies disagreeing about how to respond to it.



