FILE PHOTO: G-7 foreign ministers meeting in Germany

Flags are pictured during the first working session of G-7 foreign ministers in Muenster, Germany, Nov. 3, 2022. 

 Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay/Pool

BRUSSELS — The Group of Seven (G7) coalition will seek to set two price caps on Russian refined products in February, one for products trading at a premium to crude oil and the other for those trading at a discount, a G7 official said.

The coalition - which consists of Australia, Canada, Japan and the United States, plus the 27-nation European Union - introduced a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian crude from Dec. 5, on top of the EU embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea.



