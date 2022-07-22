SEATTLE — Weeks after gas prices in Washington state hit a record high, prices are starting to descend, due in part to lower local demand.
AAA reported an average state price of $5.17 per gallon on Friday, which is down from $5.28 a week earlier.
AAA attributes this steady decline to a much lower global price for oil and shrinking demand for gas at the domestic pump. Currently, the cost of a barrel is in the mid-$90s, down from about $110 two weeks ago.
As of July 15, the average barrels of crude oil consumed had dropped 3% from the end of June, EIA data further showed.
In Washington, Wahkiakum County in Southwest Washington and the remote San Juan Islands reported the highest gas prices, followed by King County and other counties of the southwest region, according to the latest available data from AAA.
Consumers are most likely to find the best gas prices in Washington outside Seattle city limits in Skagit, Snohomish and Pierce counties, according to gas price tracker GasBuddy.com.
The price for a gallon of gas is predominantly composed of the cost of crude oil (59%) and refining (26%). The rest covers taxes (11%) and distribution and marketing (5%).
Nationally, the cost of gas is higher on the West Coast in part due to the higher state taxes levied on crude oil.
Washington's gas tax ranked third-highest after Pennsylvania and California.
Per the 18th Amendment to Washington state's Constitution, gas taxes are used exclusively for 'highway purposes,' which includes the construction, maintenance and repair of roads, bridges and ferries. The tax may not be used for public transportation, relocation of utilities or debt payments.
With the state's new Climate Commitment Act now passed, Washington drivers are likely to witness a further rise in gas prices when the law goes into effect early next year.
___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
