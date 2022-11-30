SEATTLE — The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will spend $75 million over the next four years to help Washington students continue their education after high school.

The new initiative, announced at a Tuesday news conference, comes as the foundation begins focusing its statewide efforts on education — in particular, high schoolers' transition, or lack thereof, to college or trade and apprenticeship programs.



