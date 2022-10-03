MOSES LAKE — Attendance at the 2022 Grant County Fair was lower than 2021, but higher than 2019.

Fairgrounds Manager Jim McKiernan estimated about 68,000 people came through the gate over the 2022 fair's five-day run. That was about 16% lower than the 2021 fair, but higher than 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.



___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

