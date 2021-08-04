TUMWATER — Okanogan County's Gebbers Farms will make $2 million worth of housing and safety upgrades for its farmworkers and their families rather than pay fines of about the same amount to the state Department of Labor & Industries in a settlement announced Wednesday.
L&I fined Gebbers Farms $2,038,200 — the largest fine in the state's history — for a total of 30 violations the agency claims contributed to COVID-related deaths of two farmworkers last summer.
The settlement calls for the L&I fine to be reduced to $10,000 and Gebbers Farms to spend more than $2 million on housing, quality of life, safety and access to healthcare for workers and their families, according to a L&I news release.
"Each year, Gebbers Farms makes improvements to its temporary housing facilities to enhance the safety and comfort of its workers," Gebbers Farms CEO Cass Gebbers said in a news release. "This mediation agreement will result in even more improvements, and it will benefit the community at large through the farm’s donations to community charities and nonprofits.”
L&I Director Joel Sacks said the agreement assures the money will be used where it's needed.
"Instead of possibly spending years and taxpayer resources in court to potentially collect fines, this settlement means the company will put significant money where it will help the most: improving health, safety, and quality of life for farmworkers and their families," Sacks said in a news release. "Because a court could not order Gebbers to make these changes, this is a better result for workers than we could have achieved through litigation.”
The state fined Gebbers Farms after two inspections in 2020 found 12 violations related to unsafe sleeping arrangements in temporary worker housing and another 12 for unsafe worker transportation.
Two farm workers died from COVID-19 while living and working at Gebbers Farm in July 2020 — a 37-year old man from Mexico and a 63-year old man from Jamaica. L&I later issued another six violations, which included not reporting a COVID-fatality, according to the news release.
The settlement reached with L&I includes:
- Investing approximately $1.4 million to temporary worker housing which includes rebuilding temporary worker housing camps, installing air conditioning, purchasing new mattresses, among others.
- Donating $513,000 to improve access to healthcare for workers and their families.
- Spending $150,000 for a full-time safety officer for three years who would oversee and supervise worker safety and health with the authority to stop any activity deemed unsafe.
While these improvements are good to see, many of these changes should have been there in the first place, said Edgar Franks, state and political director for Familias Unidas por Justicia, a union representing farmworkers statewide.
"(Gebbers Farms) weren't following the rules," Franks said. "We want to see the $2 million fine fully enforced. There needs to be some kind of penalty for the tragedy that could have been prevented."