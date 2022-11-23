US-NEWS-GA-ABORTION-GET

A protester holds a sign while marching and chanting through downtown Atlanta, in opposition to Georgia's new abortion law on July 23 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

 Megan Varner/Getty Images/TNS

ATLANTA — Georgia’s 2019 abortion law that restricts the procedure once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity will be back in effect during the legal process, the state Supreme Court ordered on Wednesday.

The ruling was unanimous with the exception of Justices Nels D. Peterson, who was disqualified, and Andrew Pinson, who did not participate.



©2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.