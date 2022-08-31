FILE PHOTO: The entrance of the house where eleven members of the Israeli Olympic team were kidnapped and then killed by the radical Palestinian group Black September, during the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, in Munich

This 2012 photos shows the entrance of the house where 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team were kidnapped and then killed by the radical Palestinian group Black September, during the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

 Reuters/Michael Dalder

BERLIN — Germany has reached agreement on further compensation for families of Israeli athletes murdered at the 1972 Munich Olympics, a joint statement by the German and Israeli presidents said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the families said they were unhappy with the latest German compensation offers and that they planned to boycott a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the attack in protest.



