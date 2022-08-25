Purchase Access

BERLIN — Germany signed an agreement on Thursday to transfer ownership to Nigeria of the Benin Bronzes, among Africa's most culturally significant artifacts which were looted in the 19th century.

British soldiers took hundreds of bronzes — intricate sculptures and plaques dating back to the 13th century onward — when they invaded the Kingdom of Benin, located in what is now southwestern Nigeria, in 1897.



