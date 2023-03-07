WENATCHEE — In the play “Clue,” Mr. Green, Mrs. White, Professor Plum, Mrs. Peacock, Col. Mustard and Miss Scarlet are guests at a dinner party who discover something that connects them while solving a murder mystery together.
At a rehearsal March 3, WHS senior Violet Madson, who plays Mrs. Peacock, said the show “Clue” has dark humor and is geared more toward young adults and adults, compared to last year’s production of “Spongebob: the Musical.”
At a cast party, the students watched the 1985 film “Clue,” which stars Tim Curry as the butler Wadsworth. WHS senior Gabe Kimmel plays the role on stage and said he practices lines in a slight British accent in the car to himself outside of rehearsals.
Inspired by the 1943 board game, the set includes a big projection screen behind separate rooms that are always seen on stage as possible scenes of the crime.
Behind the scenes, the crew of students manage “prop weapons for days,” said Kimmel, including a candlestick, a revolver, a rope and a knife. There are also stage cigarettes and fake alcohol in this play.
Paul and Kelly Atwood direct the WHS Drama Club, which is an after-school extracurricular activity with auditions. This week of technical rehearsals is known by club members as “hell week” because of long days, 4-10 p.m., leading up to a weekend of shows. Paul Atwood said students also run the backstage, lights, sound and stage management.
To keep up with school work, student Ilsa Groff, who plays Mrs. White, said they “work ahead, get behind and fix it.”
For those not familiar with the fast-paced comedic movie, Groff said the play is “not heavy. It’s incredibly light-hearted, and yet dark.”
Oscar LaVergne plays Mr. Green and said, “every character has their own distinct brand of humor and it clashes” in dramatic tangents. Madson said the cast sometimes bursts out laughing during rehearsals at the well-written material.
Madson, Kimmel, Groff and LaVergne credited producer Beth Nierman, technical directors Angela Baker and Mike Locke, Kelly Atwood’s costume assistants, the set designers and those who make dinners for the cast.
“This show wouldn’t run without parent volunteers and community support” said Paul Atwood.
“We haven’t had a good mystery in awhile,” he also said. He programs each season so students can get a chance to perform and audiences can enjoy a drama, comedy, musical and mystery over four-years' time, he said.
