WHS Clue drama

Director Paul Atwood faces Wenatchee High School students as they rehearse for "Clue" on Friday. The show runs two weekends in March.

 World photo/Jessica Drake

WENATCHEE — In the play “Clue,” Mr. Green, Mrs. White, Professor Plum, Mrs. Peacock, Col. Mustard and Miss Scarlet are guests at a dinner party who discover something that connects them while solving a murder mystery together.

Wenatchee High School students will present “Clue” on stage at 7 p.m. March 10-11, and 16-18, with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 18 at the WHS auditorium, 1101 Millerdale Ave., Wenatchee. Tickets are $10-$15 online at ticketspicket.com, with a search for Wenatchee High School. (https://events.ticketspicket.com/agency/52a25d53-55dd-4560-8fb3-2bcf3a11ec0f/events)



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?