OLYMPIA — Washington state offers some spectacular camping possibilities. But popular campsites and digs tend to book up quickly.
If you have your eye on a Washington state park, you can now set up notifications for campsite availabilities.
Washington State Parks last week announced the new feature on its reservation website, which was added after hearing feedback from customers.
Notifications can be set up for reservable campsites, cabins, marinas and day-use sites, for specific dates. Up to five notifications can be set up, modified and canceled through a user’s account.
To set up alerts, visit the state’s reservation system at washington.goingtocamp.com, select a site, and click “Notify Me” on the right rail.
Users will receive notifications by email.
Campsites managed by The National Park Service on recreation.gov do not have a notification feature.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.