Candidates are vying for positions at the city and county level across Chelan and Douglas counties. The Wenatchee World asked them about key issues in each race. Click on the + next to a candidate's name to see that they had to say.
Chelan County
Cascade
School Board District 1
Misha Whitfield and Mike Worden are running for Cascade School Board District 1.
School Board District 3
Cody Burgess-Bench and Zachary Miller are running for Cascade School Board District 3.
School Board District 5
Trey Ising and Marty Young are running to represent Cascade School District 5.
Cashmere
City Council Member 1
John Perry and Lacey Price are running for Cashmere City Council Position 1.
School Board Member Director District 4
Les Moscoso and Roger A. Perleberg are running to represent Cashmere Schoo Board District 4.
Chelan
City Council Member 3
Chris Baker and Madonna Konshuk are competing for Chelan City Council Position 3.
School Board Member Director District 1
Stephanie Fuller is running for Lake Chelan School Board District 1. Her opponent, Cole Soreano, withdrew.
School Board Member Director District 2
Kristi Collins and Barb Polley are competing to represent Lake Chelan School Board District 2.
School Board Member Director District 3
Erik Nelson, who did not respond to The Wenatchee World's attempts to reach him, is running to represent Lake Chelan School Board District 3. His opponent, Jerry W. Lopez, withdrew from the race.
Entiat
City Council Member 1
Douglas Brown and Norman Stenberg are running for Entiat City Council Position 1.
Leavenworth
City Council Member 2
Zeke Reister is running against Max Kyllonen, who did not provide The World with a headshot, for Leavenworth City Council position 2.
City Council Member 6
Clint Strand and Michelle Logan are running for Leavenworth City Council position 6. Logan did not provide contact information in her election filing and The World was not able to contact her.
City Council Member 7
Marco Aurilio and Scott Bradshaw are competing for Leavenworth City Council position 7. Bradshaw did not provide The World with a headshot.
Wenatchee
City Council District 2
Shelley English and Mike Poirier are competing for Wenatchee City Council District 2.
City Council District 3
Top Rojanasthien is running for Wenatchee City Council District 3. His only opponent, Stacey Gold, withdrew from the race.
City Council At-Large B
Keith Huffaker and Doug Miller are running for Wenatchee City Council's At-Large B Position.
School Board Member Position 2
María Iñiguez and Matt Van Bogart are going head to head for Wenatchee School Board Position 2.
School Board Member Position 4
Michele Sandberg and Katherine Thomas are competing for Wenatchee School Board Position 4.
School Board Member Position 5
Julie Norton and Miranda Skalisky are running for Wenatchee School Board Position 5.
Other
Hospital District No. 2 Lake Chelan Commissioner 3
Lori Withrow is running for commissioner 3 of the Lake Chelan Health hospital district 2. Her opponent, Fred Miller, said he will not be pursue reelection.
Douglas County
East Wenatchee
City Council Position 3
Rob Tibb is running unopposed for East Wenatchee City Council position 3. He did not respond to The Wenatchee World's questions. Tidd was appointed to the council in August 2019. Tidd did not respond to The Wenatchee World's attempts to reach him
City Council Position 4
Incumbent Sasha Sleiman is running for East Wenatchee Council Position No. 4. Her only opponent, Reid Fryhover, dropped out of the race in August.
City Council Position 7
Matthew Hepner is running unopposed for reelection for East Wenatchee City Council.
Eastmont Director of District No. 3
Annette Eggers and Jason Heinz are running for Eastmont School District 3 Director.
Eastmont Director of District No. 4
Joy Dawe and John "Stew" Steward Jr. are running for Eastmont School District 4 Director.
Rock Island
City Council Position 3
Ysabel Busch and Brad Hampton are competing for Rock Island City Council position 3.