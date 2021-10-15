2021 elections bug
Buy Now

Candidates are vying for positions at the city and county level across Chelan and Douglas counties. The Wenatchee World asked them about key issues in each race. Click on the + next to a candidate's name to see that they had to say. 

Chelan County 

Cascade

School Board District 1 

Misha Whitfield and Mike Worden election

Misha Whitfield and Mike Worden

Misha Whitfield and Mike Worden are running for Cascade School Board District 1. 

+ Misha Whitfield

+ Mike Worden

 

School Board District 3 

Cody Burgess-Bench and Zachary Miller

Cody Burgess-Bench and Zachary Miller 

Cody Burgess-Bench and Zachary Miller are running for Cascade School Board District 3. 

+ Cody Burgess-Bench

+ Zachary Miller

 School Board District 5 

Trey Ising and Marty Young

Trey Ising and Marty Young

Trey Ising and Marty Young are running to represent Cascade School District 5. 

+ Trey Ising 

+ Marty Young 

Cashmere

City Council Member 1

John Perry and Lacey Price election

John Perry and Lacey Price

John Perry and Lacey Price are running for Cashmere City Council Position 1. 

+ John Perry

+ Lacey Price

 School Board Member Director District 4 

Les Moscoso and Roger A. Perleberg

Les Moscoso and Roger A. Perleberg

Les Moscoso and Roger A. Perleberg are running to represent Cashmere Schoo Board District 4. 

+ Les Moscoso

+ Roger A. Perleberg

 

Chelan

City Council Member 3 

Chris Baker and Madonna Konshuk
Buy Now

Chris Baker and Madonna Konshuk

Chris Baker and Madonna Konshuk are competing for Chelan City Council Position 3. 

+ Chris Baker

+ Madonna Konshuk

 

School Board Member Director District 1 

Stephanie Fuller

Stephanie Fuller

Stephanie Fuller is running for Lake Chelan School Board District 1. Her opponent, Cole Soreano, withdrew. 

+ Stephanie Fuller 

 School Board Member Director District 2 

Kristi Collins and Barb Polley
Buy Now

Kristi Collins and Barb Polley

Kristi Collins and Barb Polley are competing to represent Lake Chelan School Board District 2. 

+ Kristi Collins

+ Barb Polley

 

School Board Member Director District 3 

Erik Nelson, who did not respond to The Wenatchee World's attempts to reach him, is running to represent Lake Chelan School Board District 3. His opponent, Jerry W. Lopez, withdrew from the race. 

Entiat

City Council Member 1

Douglas Brown and Norman Stenberg

Douglas Brown and Norman Stenberg

Douglas Brown and Norman Stenberg are running for Entiat City Council Position 1. 

+ Douglas Brown

+ Norman Stenberg

 

Leavenworth

City Council Member 2 

Zeke Reister cropped
Buy Now

Zeke Reister is running against Max Kyllonen, who did not provide The World with a headshot, for Leavenworth City Council position 2. 

+ Zeke Reister

+ Max Kyllonen

 City Council Member 6

Clint Strand

Clint Strand

 

Clint Strand and Michelle Logan are running for Leavenworth City Council position 6. Logan did not provide contact information in her election filing and The World was not able to contact her. 

+ Clint Strand 

 City Council Member 7

Marco Aurilio
Buy Now

Marco Aurilio

Marco Aurilio and Scott Bradshaw are competing for Leavenworth City Council position 7. Bradshaw did not provide The World with a headshot. 

+ Marco Aurilio 

+ Scott Bradshaw

 

Wenatchee

City Council District 2

Shelley English and Mike Poirier

Shelley English and Mike Poirier

Shelley English and Mike Poirier are competing for Wenatchee City Council District 2. 

+ Shelley English

+ Mike Poirier

 City Council District 3

Top Rojanasthien

Top Rojanasthien

Top Rojanasthien is running for Wenatchee City Council District 3. His only opponent, Stacey Gold, withdrew from the race. 

+ Top Rojanasthien

City Council At-Large B 

Keith Huffaker and Doug Miller
Buy Now

Keith Huffaker and Doug Miller

Keith Huffaker and Doug Miller are running for Wenatchee City Council's At-Large B Position. 

+ Keith Huffaker

+ Doug Miller 

 

School Board Member Position 2 

María Iñiguez and Matt Van Bogart
Buy Now

Maria Iniguez and Matt Van Bogart

María Iñiguez and Matt Van Bogart are going head to head for Wenatchee School Board Position 2. 

+ María Iñiguez

+ Matt Van Bogart 

 School Board Member Position 4 

Michele Sandberg and Katherine Thomas
Buy Now

Michele Sandberg and Katherine Thomas

Michele Sandberg and Katherine Thomas are competing for Wenatchee School Board Position 4. 

+ Michele Sandberg

+ Katherine Thomas

 School Board Member Position 5

Julie Norton and Miranda Skalisky

Julie Norton and Miranda Skalisky

Julie Norton and Miranda Skalisky are running for Wenatchee School Board Position 5. 

+ Julie Norton

+ Miranda Skalisky

Other

Hospital District No. 2 Lake Chelan Commissioner 3 

Lori Withrow
Buy Now

Lori Withrow

Candidate for commissioner 3 of Lake Chelan Health hospital district 2

Lori Withrow is running for commissioner 3 of the Lake Chelan Health hospital district 2. Her opponent, Fred Miller, said he will not be pursue reelection.

+ Lori Withrow

 Douglas County 

East Wenatchee

City Council Position 3

Rob Tidd.JPG

Robert Tidd

Rob Tibb is running unopposed for East Wenatchee City Council position 3. He did not respond to The Wenatchee World's questions. Tidd was appointed to the council in August 2019. Tidd did not respond to The Wenatchee World's attempts to reach him

City Council Position 4 

Sasha Sleiman square crop

Sasha Sleiman

Incumbent Sasha Sleiman is running for East Wenatchee Council Position No. 4. Her only opponent, Reid Fryhover, dropped out of the race in August. 

+ Sasha Sleiman

 City Council Position 7

Matthew Hepner.jpg

Matthew Hepner, East Wenatchee councilman

Matthew Hepner is running unopposed for reelection for East Wenatchee City Council. 

+ Matthew Hepner 

 

Eastmont Director of District No. 3

Annette Eggers and Jason Heinz

Annette Eggers and Jason Heinz

Annette Eggers and Jason Heinz are running for Eastmont School District 3 Director. 

+ Annette Eggers

+ Jason Heinz

Eastmont Director of District No. 4

Joy Dawe and John Steward Jr.
Buy Now

Joy Dawe and John "Stew" Steward Jr.

Joy Dawe and John "Stew" Steward Jr. are running for Eastmont School District 4 Director. 

 + Joy Dawe

+ John "Stew" Steward Jr.

Rock Island

City Council Position 3

Ysabel Busch and Brad Hampton city council election
Buy Now

Brad Hampton and Ysabel Busch

Ysabel Busch and Brad Hampton are competing for Rock Island City Council position 3. 

+ Ysabel Busch            

+ Brad Hampton 

Join the online forum

Sydnee Gonzalez: (509) 661-5216

gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @sydnee_gonzalez