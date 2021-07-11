Getting a closer look
Mike Bonnicksen
Photographer and IT manager at The Wenatchee World.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Read More
Welcome to Business World, a monthly publication covering business in North Central Washington.
topical
- By Nevonne McDaniels
Business World staff
-
WENATCHEE — Workers looking for jobs, or a new career, have opportunities this summer in what is currently a hot job market. Read more