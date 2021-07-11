210713-newslocal-KidsNight.JPG

Pro late model race car driver Andy Beaman, at right, laughs as Waylon Gold of Wenatchee poses for a photo in Beaman’s car during Fan Fest at Kids Night at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval on Saturday. More than 70 bikes were also given away to kids during the evening. To read about racing action from the night, see Page B1.

 World photo/Mike Bonnicksen

