LOS ANGELES — The J. Paul Getty Museum is returning its Orpheus group of sculptures — a culturally significant group of nearly life-size terracotta figures known as "Orpheus and the Sirens", some of the museum's greatest antiquities — back to Italy. The objects, which have been determined to have been illegally excavated and exported, will be sent to Rome in September. The institution is coordinating with Italy's Ministry of Culture to send four other objects back as well at a future date.

"Thanks to information provided by Matthew Bogdanos and the Antiquities Trafficking Unit of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office indicating the illegal excavation of Orpheus and the Sirens," Getty Museum Director Timothy Potts said in a statement, "we determined that these objects should be returned."



___ ©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

