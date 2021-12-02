Defense lawyer Laura Menninger questions witness "Jane" about prior inconsistencies in documents during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Ghislaine Maxwell, the Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, speaks with her brother Kevin Maxwell during her trial in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, looks at her brother Kevin Maxwell Wednesday during her trial in a courtroom sketch in New York City.
Reuters/Jane Rosenberg
Defense lawyer Laura Menninger questions witness "Jane" about prior inconsistencies in documents during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
JANE ROSENBERG
Ghislaine Maxwell, the Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, speaks with her brother Kevin Maxwell during her trial in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
JANE ROSENBERG
Defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim arrives at court for the third day of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
CARLO ALLEGRI
Defense attorney Christian Everdell arrives at court for the third day of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial was set to enter its fourth day on Thursday, following emotional testimony from a woman who accused the British socialite of setting her up for abuse by now-deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was 14.
The woman, known by the pseudonym Jane, was the first of four accusers expected to testify against Maxwell in federal court in Manhattan during the six-week trial. In nearly eight hours on the stand over two days, Jane described how Maxwell sometimes participated in sexual encounters with her and Epstein.
Maxwell, 59, was arrested in July 2020. She has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other charges. Her attorneys say prosecutors are scapegoating her because Epstein is no longer alive.
The globetrotting former math teacher killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges. Maxwell, a daughter of late British media baron Robert Maxwell, was employed by Epstein to manage his numerous personal properties. The pair dated in the 1990s.
Jane, an actress, said in her testimony that Epstein presented himself to her as a patron of the arts who could use his contacts to help her career. She said she met Britain's Prince Andrew and former U.S. President Donald Trump through Epstein while still a teenager.
Neither Prince Andrew nor Trump have been accused of criminal wrongdoing.
Prosecutors called on other witnesses to corroborate portions of Jane's account. Matt, a former boyfriend of Jane's also testifying under a pseudonym, said Jane told him about her abuse by Epstein in 2009 and said there was a woman present who made her feel at ease with the encounters.
Jane identified that woman as Ghislaine Maxwell after her arrest, Matt said in testimony on Wednesday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.