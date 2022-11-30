Gift for kids

Members of the Grace City Church picking up children's wish lists for the Gift For Kids program at the church.  

 Provided photo/Grace City Church

WENATCHEE — During the holiday season, school family advocates are partnering with the Grace City Church to provide students in need with what they hope will be a fulfilling Christmas.

The church is working with school family advocates in 29 schools in the Wenatchee Valley region to provide 800 students with Christmas presents this year in their Gift for Kids program, said Luke Ellington, director of communications at Grace City Church. School family advocates act as liaisons between parents, the school and community programs and resources to create home and school support for students. 



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

