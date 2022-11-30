WENATCHEE — During the holiday season, school family advocates are partnering with the Grace City Church to provide students in need with what they hope will be a fulfilling Christmas.
The church is working with school family advocates in 29 schools in the Wenatchee Valley region to provide 800 students with Christmas presents this year in their Gift for Kids program, said Luke Ellington, director of communications at Grace City Church. School family advocates act as liaisons between parents, the school and community programs and resources to create home and school support for students.
The school family advocate identifies the students in need and sends a wish list of their needs and wants to the church. There, church and community members pick up the wish lists and collect the items for the anonymous student that they are sponsoring. The family advocate delivers the wrapped presents back to the families.
"They are unsung heroes," Ellington said of the family advocates.
Veronica Mendoza has been a family advocate at Mission View Elementary in Wenatchee for 12 years. She said that parents and the families of the children always tell her thank you and how much they appreciate her when she signs the children up to be sponsored.
“I always tell them that it’s not me doing all of this, it’s the church,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza starts at the beginning of every school year to identify the children that will benefit from the program. “Every year I keep my eyes out,” she said.
She tries to sign up different families every year so more can have the opportunity. She said different factors can qualify a student for the program, such as a non-permanent address, children being raised by their grandparents or other relatives, or a parent that has lost a job.
“The need is always there,” Mendoza said about helping children all year round. She added that the holidays are special because the community wants to do more to help.
