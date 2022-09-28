US-NEWS-CAPITOL-RIOT-GINNI-THOMAS-GET

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, left, sits with his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., last year.

 Getty Images/TNS/Drew Angerer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is set to be interviewed this week by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, according to the panel’s chairman.

“Our expectations are, at this point, is that we’ll talk, and we have no indication to the contrary,” Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said Wednesday night.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

