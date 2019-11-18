WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday regarding proposed changes to the city's sign code.

It'll start at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 301 Yakima St.

The most recent draft of the sign code is available at wwrld.us/2NZFY9h.

Goals of the updates include:

  • Reducing clutter and distraction
  • Protecting property values and the city's appearance
  • Ensuring signs don't negatively affect pedestrian and motorist safety
  • Promoting economic development and effective identification of establishments
  • Preserving free speech

Bridget Mire: 665-1179

mire@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @bridget_mire