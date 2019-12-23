The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $268,000 through its Regional Impact Grant to 27 nonprofits across North Central Washington.
The Regional Impact Grant is an annual, competitive grant open to nonprofit organizations serving Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties to support specific projects or general operations. There is no cap to the funding request; however, the average award is around $10,000.
Twenty-five of the awarded organizations were selected to participate in Give NCW, an online giving campaign starting Thanksgiving Day and continuing through Dec. 31. Each of the recipients received a portion of their grant request, and Give NCW is an opportunity for the community to donate and help them reach their full request goal.
To learn more and donate, visit https://wwrld.us/givencw2019.
To date, 20 non-profits have been featured. Here are the final five:
Thrive Chelan Valley
Trauma Training for Mentors: Requested $8,000
Did you know that more than 30% of Chelan Valley’s youth have been exposed to four or more adverse childhood experiences (ACEs)? ACEs include traumatic events such as childhood abuse and neglect, divorce, domestic violence and substance abuse in the home. A person with four or more ACEs (and no early intervention) is 12.2 times more likely to attempt suicide, 7.4 times more likely to become an alcoholic and 2.2 times more likely to suffer from heart disease. According to this data, nine students in a classroom of 30 could be suffering from trauma which can take a devastating toll both immediately and long into the future. Trauma also can impact the learning process, making it difficult to retain information and regulate emotions throughout the school day. Thrive Chelan Valley is energized to change these startling statistics by providing early intervention for our local youth. One way we plan to do it is by coordinating quality training for those who are spending significant amounts of time with our youth each day (Thrive volunteers, teachers, counselors, coaches, administrators, etc). Team up with Thrive Chelan Valley as we partner with the Lake Chelan and Manson school districts to learn strategies for building resilience in our youth that can change long-term outcomes.
Wenatchee River Institute
Get Young Students in Touch with Nature: Requested $10,000
Help create a new generation that is curious about — and cares about — our planet. Whether students are watching through binoculars as a kingfisher flies gracefully over the river, or identifying colorful wildflowers and tiny insects, a day at the Wenatchee River Institute generates ripples of curiosity, inquiry, and action. Help bring these unique learning opportunities to low-income and minority students throughout North Central Washington. Your donation will bring low-income classrooms to our nine-acre Leavenworth campus for a full-day of outdoor science activities. It will also bring our Traveling Planetarium into schools with a predominantly low-income population. “In the end we will conserve what we love, we will love only what we understand, and we will understand only what we are taught.” — Baba Dioum, 1968
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society
Planned Pethood — Spay and Neuter Fund: Requested $26,000
Every year, millions of cats and dogs suffer as strays and overpopulate shelters. These high numbers are the result of unplanned litters that could have been prevented by spaying or neutering. Your donation to the WVHS Spay and Neuter Fund helps reduce the amount of animals taken to the shelter due to unplanned litters, decreases strays in the community, and helps Community Cats become better neighbors. And, spay and neutered puppies and kittens live longer, healthy lives! Please give to help pets in your community.
Wenatchee Valley TREAD
TREAD MAPS — Find and Protect Your Next Outdoor Adventure: Requested $18,000
Most of us love the Wenatchee Valley’s outstanding trail system. These trails provide exercise, escape and enjoyment. We understand that it’s vital to take care of the system that is one of the most recognized assets of our community. And visitors are discovering and enjoying our trails, too. TREAD is leading a project called TREAD MAPS. This comprehensive trail mapping app will allow locals and visitors to plan their next outing, share experiences and conditions out on the trails or water, create connections with other trail enthusiasts, and provide all the various land managers with a portal to create two-way communication with user groups and individuals. Is the parking lot crowded? Is there a tree down on the trail? Wondering what the current, real-time conditions are like? Concerned about avalanche danger? Interested in discovering where that fork in the trail leads? TREAD MAPS provides dozens of data overlay options that allow users and land managers to customize information. This tool has been developed to provide real-time conditions and closures, weather, events, volunteer coordination and much more to those who want or need to know.
Women’s Resource Center of NCW
Bruce Transitional Housing: Requested $16,000
Families arrive at the Bruce Transitional Housing facility broken and disheartened, sometimes after spending weeks or months living in their car or on the street. We have the privilege of witnessing some amazing transformations as clients find hope and focus on their own self-sufficiency. Your donation to Women’s Resource Center of NCW will shelter and serve families who are homeless and living in poverty, and help them through the process of finding stability.