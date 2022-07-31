The cargo ship Razoni leaves the sea port in Odesa

The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni leaves the sea port in Odesa on Monday after restarting grain export, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. 

 Reuters/Serhii Smolientsev

KYIV — The first ship to carry Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since Russia invaded Ukraine five months ago left the port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage deal described as a glimmer of hope in a worsening global food crisis.

The sailing was made possible after Turkey and the United Nations brokered a grain and fertilizer export agreement between Russia and Ukraine last month — a rare diplomatic breakthrough in a conflict that has become a drawn-out war of attrition.



