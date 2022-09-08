FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth

Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles as she talks to an exhibitor during her visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London in 2010.

 Reuters file photo/Matt Dunham

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A world that for the most part knew no other British monarch expressed deep sadness Thursday at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and awe for the expanse of her reign and the historical transformation she guided.

Leaders, many of whom were not born when Elizabeth assumed the throne, mourned the loss for Britain and wondered what the new era will hold for a nation mired in rocky politics and unrest, above which the queen often stood as a calming, unifying force.



___ ©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.