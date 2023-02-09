BIZ-AUTO-GM-SEMICONDUCTOR-DMT

General Motors Co. and GlobalFoundries are forming a long-term agreement to give GM a dedicated supply of a critical part on semiconductors, the companies announced Thursday. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

DETROIT — General Motors Co. and GlobalFoundries are forming a long-term agreement to give GM a dedicated supply of a critical part on semiconductors, the companies announced Thursday.

Through what's called a "first-of-its-kind agreement," GF will manufacture wafers and direct them to GM's semiconductor suppliers for the automaker's vehicles. Production of the wafers will take place at GF's semiconductor facility in upstate New York. Timing on when GF will produce GM's supply for chips was not released. GM and GF also did not disclose financial terms of the agreement.



©2023 www.detroitnews.com. Visit at detroitnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?