marathon

Sharla Austin, left, and Heather Fox, right, raced in the Boston marathon for the second time on Monday. Fox said the pair plan to run the New York City half marathon in November.

 Provide photo/Heather Fox

BOSTON — Around the 15 mile mark, somewhere near the Charles River in the outskirts of Boston, Heather Fox began to cramp.

As she puts it, "the last 11 miles, they were tough." But for the Chelan High School teacher, and her sister Sharla Austin, stopping wasn't an option.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?