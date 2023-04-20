BOSTON — Around the 15 mile mark, somewhere near the Charles River in the outskirts of Boston, Heather Fox began to cramp.
As she puts it, "the last 11 miles, they were tough." But for the Chelan High School teacher, and her sister Sharla Austin, stopping wasn't an option.
And a little more than 4 hours and 19 minutes after starting in Hopkinton, Massachusetts on Monday, Fox and Austin crossed the finish line of the 127th Boston Marathon.
Running, albeit much shorter distances, has been a lifelong passion for Fox. At Eastern Washington University she ran the 1,500- and 3000-meter races for the school's track and field team, and she's also helped coach the Chelan High School cross country team.
But as the exhaustingly cliché line goes, "it's not a sprint, it's a marathon."
In Boston, the 26.2 mile course snakes its way through the suburbs, the main event in a series of sports-focused Patriots Day celebrations that includes a traditional late morning Red Sox game at Fenway Park. This year, the opening round of the Bruins and Celtics playoff series coincided with the weeklong celebration.
"I mean, you've got to finish, it's the Boston," Fox said. "There's no (Did Not Finish) in the Boston."
For Bostonians, the marathon is steeped in a rich tradition.
Around halfway through the course, students from Wellesley College form a "scream tunnel," a cheering section that can be heard a mile away. Tens of thousands line the streets to watch as thousands of exhausted runners cross the finish line in Downtown Boston.
But this race this year was also a somber anniversary: 10 years after two bombs killed three people and injured 280 others in a terrorist attack near the finish line of the race.
On Saturday, a group of survivors and victims' families gathered at memorial sites where the two bombs were detonated for a wreath laying and a moment of silence.
"They did some really nice memorials the week before, it was really nice," Fox said.
Beyond the spectators, the marathon draws a crowded field from around the world, with more than 30,000 runners who competed this year in the exclusive race. To compete, runners must first meet a qualifying time on a certified course leading up to Boston.
"We looked at the time," Fox said, "we thought that we could do it — let's do it together."
Fox and Austin qualified at the Tunnel Hill marathon, a downhill trail course that starts near Keechelus Lake and ends in North Bend. Both times Fox and Austin ran in Boston — this year and in 2018 — they qualified in North Bend.
That 2018 race brought far worse conditions where torrential rain and howling wind left standing water on the course.
"The last one was the worst weather in the history of the Boston Marathon," Fox said. "The weather was a lot better this time."
In November, Fox and Austin will run the New York City half marathon, while Austin also plans to run the Paris Marathon.
After a few days of soreness, Fox had largely recovered by Thursday, and was still excited.
"It's even an experience for the fans," Fox said. "The city was just electric for that entire week."
