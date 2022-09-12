'Good day' for Bolt Creek fire crews, but threat isn't over yet

Firefighters climb uphill to cut down trees and prevent them from falling onto the roadway near the Money Creek Campground northwest of Skykomish on Monday.

 Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue/Peter Mongillo

INDEX — After a wildland blaze tore across the mountain foothills last weekend — with hot, easterly winds fueling the wildfire's crawl and the smoke's descent toward Western Washington towns — a change in the wind came Monday.

A cool marine breeze from the west and a spike in humidity have knocked out the dry, windy conditions that fed the Bolt Creek fire, giving crews a window to strengthen their containment efforts and stave off the fire's growth.



