WENATCHEE — The “Chelan County Good Neighbor Handbook” is now available for free online.
The handbook is designed to provide information and be a practical handbook covering topics such as wildfire preparedness, watershed protection, outdoor recreation and more.
Links to videos, websites and apps are included inside the handbook to provide further information on topics such as a list of wildlife species in Washington state and how to create defensible space.
To find the handbook digitally, visit chelancountygoodneighbors.org.