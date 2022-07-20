SOAP LAKE — A UPS driver helped save the life of a child who had stopped breathing in a pool at the Smokiam Resort Wednesday afternoon.
Grant County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said that at about 12:30 p.m. while making deliveries in the area, UPS driver, Brian Walters, jumped in to help when presented with the situation. Walters is also a volunteer firefighter in Grand Coulee.
Foreman said that the child was not breathing when pulled from the pool by her family and Walters performed CPR on the 7-year-old child and revived her.
After she was revived, she was transported via ambulance from the resort to Soap Lake High School where a helicopter was waiting. She was awake and crying in the ambulance and is being flown by LifeFlight to a regional hospital for medical treatment, Foreman said.
"We encourage the public to learn CPR because you never know when you're going to need to help save a life," said Foreman.
