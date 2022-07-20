Purchase Access

SOAP LAKE — A UPS driver helped save the life of a child who had stopped breathing in a pool at the Smokiam Resort Wednesday afternoon.

Grant County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said that at about 12:30 p.m. while making deliveries in the area, UPS driver, Brian Walters, jumped in to help when presented with the situation. Walters is also a volunteer firefighter in Grand Coulee.



