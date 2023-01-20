WASHINGTON, D.C. — Google's parent Alphabet Inc. is cutting about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, it said in a staff memo Friday, as the technology sector reels from layoffs and companies stake their futures on artificial intelligence (AI).

Alphabet's shares were up nearly 4% in morning trade.



