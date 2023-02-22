FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City

The logo for Google in New York City on Nov. 17, 2021. 

 Reuters/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Alphabet Inc's Google is rolling out tests that block access to news content for some Canadian users, the company confirmed on Wednesday, in what it says is a test run of a potential response to the government's online news bill.

The "Online News Act," or House of Commons bill C-18, introduced in April by Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, laid out rules to force platforms like Meta's Facebook and Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content.



